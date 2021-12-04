HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, Director Frank Gordon acquired 4,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $100,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 550.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HealthStream stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $23.74. The stock had a trading volume of 77,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.23 million, a P/E ratio of 103.22, a PEG ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average of $27.85. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $31.11.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.02 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

