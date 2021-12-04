Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF) versus Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Head-To-Head Review

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) and Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nephros and Medifocus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nephros $8.56 million 8.25 -$4.77 million ($0.38) -18.16 Medifocus $2.77 million N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A

Medifocus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nephros.

Volatility and Risk

Nephros has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medifocus has a beta of 5.18, meaning that its share price is 418% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nephros and Medifocus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nephros 0 0 3 0 3.00 Medifocus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nephros currently has a consensus target price of $13.83, suggesting a potential upside of 100.43%.

Profitability

This table compares Nephros and Medifocus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nephros -37.14% -24.12% -20.50% Medifocus N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.0% of Nephros shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Nephros shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Medifocus beats Nephros on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines. The Renal Products segment comprises of SRP, which is focused on the development of medical device products for patients with renal disease, including a second-generation HDF system for the treatment of patients with ESRD. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water, bicarbonate concentrate, and blood. The company was founded on April 3, 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, NJ.

Medifocus Company Profile

Medifocus, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive focused heat systems used in treatment of cancerous and benign tumors, and enlarged prostate. Its technology platforms include Endo-thermotherapy, and Adaptive Phased Array Microwave Focusing. The company was founded on April 25, 2005 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

