Solrise Finance (SLRS) Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last Week

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. During the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. Solrise Finance has a total market cap of $23.24 million and approximately $601,625.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solrise Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000997 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00060127 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.82 or 0.08304918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00064891 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00083729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,222.52 or 0.99850979 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,257,760 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

