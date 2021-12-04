SynLev (SYN) Price Down 23.5% This Week

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One SynLev coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. SynLev has a market capitalization of $101,654.29 and approximately $675,744.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SynLev has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00041438 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008356 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.50 or 0.00239158 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About SynLev

SYN is a coin. SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 coins. SynLev’s official message board is medium.com/@synlev . SynLev’s official Twitter account is @SynLevdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . SynLev’s official website is www.synlev.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SynLev is a group of synthetic leveraged asset pairs built and tokenized on Ethereum, price fed data from Chainlink oracles. The goal of SynLev is to provide decentralized, trustless, and non-KYC gated leveraged assets that behave similarly to traditional leveraged ETF’s (e.g. 3X BULL ETH/USD token). Traditionally leverage is achieved through debt or fund re-balancing. SynLev assets do not require fund re-balancing or any form of debt. SynLev assets are deployed in pairs and are collateralized by both the ETH required to mint the tokens, the performance of the opposing asset, and liquidity providers. This system enables unique benefits. Foremost there is no need for an individual counterparty, the effective counterparty for a BEAR token is the entire equity of a BULL token and liquidity providers, greatly reducing counterparty risk. Token pairs are isolated, dramatic price movement cannot affect liquidity of the entire system. Assets do not rely on pooled shared collateral, there is no limit to the number of assets that can be minted. Assets always retain 100% liquidity. “

SynLev Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynLev directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SynLev should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SynLev using one of the exchanges listed above.

