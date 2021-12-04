United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 442.0% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $200.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.15.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.52.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.