Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. Alithya Group reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alithya Group.

ALYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alithya Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALYA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 690.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 590,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 515,627 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,090,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 349,635 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,643,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 127,911 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 59,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALYA opened at $2.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alithya Group has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $5.47.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

