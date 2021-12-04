Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PM. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 889.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 38.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.7% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,368,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,414,420. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $78.34 and a 1-year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

