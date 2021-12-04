Analysts Anticipate Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.60. Xylem posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.73.

XYL traded down $2.25 on Monday, reaching $118.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,797,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,700. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem has a 1 year low of $94.63 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.26 and its 200 day moving average is $125.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $704,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,238 shares of company stock worth $9,372,936 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth $157,762,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,155,000 after acquiring an additional 400,195 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 4,439.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,281,000 after acquiring an additional 336,430 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 542,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,026,000 after acquiring an additional 263,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,586,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,319,000 after acquiring an additional 254,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

