Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Sold by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2,069.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 106.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.99.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

