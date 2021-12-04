Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Purchases 30,162 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) by 272.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,162 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 1.3% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $49.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.79. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $51.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.