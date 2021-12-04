StoneX Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 545,827 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Harmony Gold Mining at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HMY. Kopernik Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $11,453,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,420,491 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,217 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP boosted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 20,156,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,287 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,453,053 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $218,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,576 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $5,955,000. Institutional investors own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.30.

HMY opened at $4.22 on Friday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average is $3.99.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.0189 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

