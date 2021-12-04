StoneX Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.5% of StoneX Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 125,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,566,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $107.38 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $88.97 and a 52 week high of $111.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.91 and its 200 day moving average is $106.59.

