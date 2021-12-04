StoneX Group Inc. Sells 263 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

StoneX Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NZS Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,359,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $1,907,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $1,014.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 328.47, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $988.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $782.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $754.40.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,840,080 shares of company stock valued at $3,093,110,851. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

