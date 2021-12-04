Clarity Financial LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 115.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,991 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981,837 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,040,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,196,000 after acquiring an additional 60,412 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,927,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,748,000 after acquiring an additional 87,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,741,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,561,000 after acquiring an additional 460,046 shares during the last quarter.

BATS JPST opened at $50.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.69.

