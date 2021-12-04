Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $62.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.31. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $58.21 and a 52 week high of $67.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

