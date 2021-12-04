Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 73.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.43.

In related news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 11,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.37, for a total value of $2,032,289.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 332,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,968,874.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Luke Larson sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $119,405.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 675,188 shares of company stock worth $124,022,651. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $151.41 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.57 and a 12 month high of $212.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -378.52 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.27.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

