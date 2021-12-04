Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 0.8% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 326,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,801,000 after purchasing an additional 25,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ opened at $383.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.45. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $297.45 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.