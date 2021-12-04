Ridgewood Investments LLC Invests $265,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Bell Bank grew its stake in Analog Devices by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Analog Devices by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $180.79 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.97 and a 200-day moving average of $170.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.17.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

