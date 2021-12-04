Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Short Interest Update

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the October 31st total of 12,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PINE. TheStreet raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $86,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 7,088 shares of company stock valued at $125,025. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 126.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 688,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after buying an additional 385,018 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 33.4% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 843,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 211,497 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $3,179,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 113.7% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 302,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 161,050 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

PINE stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.71. The stock had a trading volume of 87,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,721. The firm has a market cap of $200.18 million, a P/E ratio of 104.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.75.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

