Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,220,000 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the October 31st total of 41,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on PBR. HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth about $147,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 162.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 246,036 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 227.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,239,849 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,276 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth about $232,000. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PBR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 45,500,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,059,270. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.73. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $12.38.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 25.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.381 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 19.4%. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.29. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

