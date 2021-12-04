Head-To-Head Contrast: First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) & First Horizon (NYSE:FHN)

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) and First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

First Midwest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. First Horizon pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. First Midwest Bancorp pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Horizon pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Midwest Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Horizon has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. First Horizon is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares First Midwest Bancorp and First Horizon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Midwest Bancorp 24.54% 8.33% 0.96% First Horizon 30.55% 14.67% 1.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.2% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of First Horizon shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of First Horizon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First Midwest Bancorp and First Horizon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Midwest Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 First Horizon 0 2 2 0 2.50

First Midwest Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $22.89, suggesting a potential upside of 15.43%. First Horizon has a consensus price target of $18.88, suggesting a potential upside of 17.90%. Given First Horizon’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Horizon is more favorable than First Midwest Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

First Midwest Bancorp has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Horizon has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Midwest Bancorp and First Horizon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Midwest Bancorp $791.97 million 2.86 $107.90 million $1.54 12.88 First Horizon $3.39 billion 2.59 $845.00 million $1.76 9.10

First Horizon has higher revenue and earnings than First Midwest Bancorp. First Horizon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Midwest Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Horizon beats First Midwest Bancorp on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. The Regional Banking segment offers financial products and services, including traditional lending and deposit taking, to retail and commercial customers. The Specialty Banking segment consists of lines of business that deliver product offerings and services with specialized industry knowledge. The Corporate segment focuses on corporate support functions such as risk management, audit, accounting, finance, executive office, and corporate communications. The company was founded by Frank S. Davis in 1864 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.