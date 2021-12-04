Head-To-Head Review: LightInTheBox (LITB) and Its Rivals

LightInTheBox (NYSE: LITB) is one of 43 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare LightInTheBox to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for LightInTheBox and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LightInTheBox 0 0 0 0 N/A LightInTheBox Competitors 250 1124 3251 59 2.67

As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 27.25%. Given LightInTheBox’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LightInTheBox has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares LightInTheBox and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightInTheBox 0.32% 2.76% 0.94% LightInTheBox Competitors -7.77% -6.46% -1.86%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.8% of LightInTheBox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 62.2% of LightInTheBox shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LightInTheBox and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LightInTheBox $398.15 million $13.32 million 100.10 LightInTheBox Competitors $14.22 billion $633.81 million 177.57

LightInTheBox’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than LightInTheBox. LightInTheBox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

LightInTheBox has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LightInTheBox’s competitors have a beta of 1.23, indicating that their average share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online. The Services and Others segment consists of logistics and other value-added services such as marketing services, primarily to small businesses in China and suppliers. The company was founded by Qu Ji Guo, Xin Wen, Liang Zhang, Jun Liu, and Chit Chau in June 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

