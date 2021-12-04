Zacks: Analysts Expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Penn National Gaming posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 614.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PENN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.88.

NASDAQ PENN traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,649,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011,296. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 2.45. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $142.00.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at $43,882,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 350.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,455 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 428.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 242.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

