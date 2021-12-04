Toth Financial Advisory Corp Increases Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1,363.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 71 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 90 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price target (up from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,790.00 to $1,929.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,992.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,592.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,783.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,708.92. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,256.27 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 25,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

