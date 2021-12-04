Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 16,550 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 9,566.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.59.

ON stock opened at $64.05 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.84 and a 200 day moving average of $45.09.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $506,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,975 shares in the company, valued at $9,084,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

