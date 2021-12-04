Comparing Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) and GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP)

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) and GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Cyren alerts:

46.7% of Cyren shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of GSE Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 57.7% of Cyren shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of GSE Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cyren and GSE Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyren -63.77% -104.30% -29.65% GSE Systems 20.37% -0.29% -0.11%

Risk and Volatility

Cyren has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSE Systems has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cyren and GSE Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyren 0 0 0 0 N/A GSE Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cyren and GSE Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyren $36.39 million 0.78 -$17.26 million ($0.28) -1.12 GSE Systems $57.62 million 0.46 -$10.54 million $0.53 2.42

GSE Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Cyren. Cyren is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GSE Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GSE Systems beats Cyren on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cyren Company Profile

CYREN Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-based security solutions. Its products include web and electronic mail security, cyber intelligence suite, malware attack detection, mobile security, uniform resource locator filtering, phishing intelligence feed, and anti-spam. The company was founded by Amir Lev, Gideon Mantel, and Nahum Sharfman on February 10, 1991 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

GSE Systems Company Profile

GSE Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through Performance Improvement Solutions; and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer based tutorials/simulation. The Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segment focuses in nuclear operations instructors, procedure writers, technical engineers, and other consultants to the nuclear power industry. The company was founded on March 30, 1994 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.