All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 64.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 199.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,315,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,962,000 after buying an additional 875,763 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 79.9% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 468,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 208,054 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the second quarter worth $105,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 16.4% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 169,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 23,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 124.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 64,263 shares during the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DNMR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $165,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $460,200. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

DNMR stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average is $18.72. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.36.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

