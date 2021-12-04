E&G Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 2,600 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,625 shares of company stock valued at $774,811. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.31.

NYSE PNC opened at $197.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.63. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.30 and a fifty-two week high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.