StoneX Group Inc. Has $3.28 Million Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 1,320.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,978 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,753,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,216,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,088 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,109,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,733 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,814,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,697,000 after acquiring an additional 638,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 105.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,416,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336,434 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.89 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.