AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.1% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

SNOW opened at $345.11 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $344.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.18.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 98,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.81, for a total transaction of $31,497,767.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.40, for a total transaction of $4,132,405.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 846,657 shares of company stock worth $285,239,811. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.13.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

