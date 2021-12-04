AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 3,523 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $110.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.19 and a 200 day moving average of $113.51. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $94.31 and a 52 week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

