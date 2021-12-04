Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,258 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.5% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $116.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.81. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $93.73 and a one year high of $123.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

