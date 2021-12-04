E&G Advisors LP Buys New Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 7,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on NEM. CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.14.

NYSE:NEM opened at $54.67 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,500 shares of company stock worth $2,204,255. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

