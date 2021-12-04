Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires 945 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,567,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,223,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 699.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 234,170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,152,000 after purchasing an additional 204,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $294,840,000 after purchasing an additional 196,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.22.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $281.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $272.79 and a 200-day moving average of $266.22. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $226.09 and a one year high of $296.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,530. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

