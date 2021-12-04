Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,477 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 10,559.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,692 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total transaction of $2,999,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 361,301 shares of company stock worth $41,365,177. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $114.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $83.53 and a 52 week high of $118.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.96.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

