Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Takes $284,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.48.

NOW opened at $613.11 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $122.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 562.49, a P/E/G ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $659.47 and a 200-day moving average of $599.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Dennis Woodside bought 2,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.47, for a total value of $490,695.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,715 shares of company stock valued at $15,973,935. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

