McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,816 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $119,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in McKesson by 97.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock opened at $218.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $169.09 and a 12-month high of $229.13.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $247.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.25.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,876 shares of company stock valued at $15,861,964. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

