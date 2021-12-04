Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 741,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,067 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $88,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

SJM opened at $128.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.90. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $110.53 and a 1-year high of $140.65.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 55.70%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

