Regents of The University of California Takes $86.96 Million Position in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,960,000. ironSource accounts for 10.2% of Regents of The University of California’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IS. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,433,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ironSource during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in ironSource during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ironSource during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ironSource during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

IS opened at $7.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66. ironSource Ltd. has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $13.14.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IS. Macquarie began coverage on ironSource in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on ironSource from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on ironSource in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ironSource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

