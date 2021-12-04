Sippican Capital Advisors Takes Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NCNO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,260,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in nCino by 253.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,308 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in nCino by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,202,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,981 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in nCino by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,210,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,309,000 after purchasing an additional 579,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in nCino in the 2nd quarter worth $14,375,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NCNO. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $48.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.98. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.51 and a twelve month high of $90.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -93.06 and a beta of 0.98.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $70.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 1,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $78,848.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 22,886 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,798.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 723,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,405,604.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,503 shares of company stock worth $14,608,657 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

