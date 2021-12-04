Sippican Capital Advisors Has $703,000 Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,156,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,458,000 after buying an additional 736,194 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,747,000 after purchasing an additional 173,461 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 50.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,891,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,499,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,978,000 after purchasing an additional 185,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,298,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,386,000 after purchasing an additional 34,945 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

DOC stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 270.60%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

