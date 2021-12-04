Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Sold by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors lowered its stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,163 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CASH. FMR LLC raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,438,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $123,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,884 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,811,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3,726.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,229 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after acquiring an additional 170,650 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 745.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 118,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,235,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $57.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $65.96.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $120.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.56%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CASH. Raymond James increased their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $30,445.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

