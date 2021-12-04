Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Shares Sold by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors lowered its position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Triton International accounts for 1.6% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Triton International were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRTN. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Triton International in the second quarter valued at $3,180,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 222.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 341.9% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 23.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,948,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,006,000 after purchasing an additional 376,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,562,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,500. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TRTN opened at $57.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Triton International Limited has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $63.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.55.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.24. Triton International had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $400.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Triton International Limited will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Triton International’s payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

