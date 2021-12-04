The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.15 Billion

Analysts expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to report sales of $12.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Progressive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.70 billion. Progressive reported sales of $10.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progressive will report full year sales of $46.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.82 billion to $46.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $52.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.13 billion to $53.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,605,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,316. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.19. The stock has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. Progressive has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,116,490 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,730,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,625,177,000 after buying an additional 337,562 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 23.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,151,000 after buying an additional 4,109,230 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 31.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,478,206,000 after buying an additional 3,924,541 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,726,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,325,000 after buying an additional 248,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,032,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $887,049,000 after buying an additional 306,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

