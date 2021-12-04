Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the October 31st total of 86,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Wireless Telecom Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 107,812 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 72.9% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 787,291 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. 52.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WTT traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.77. 12,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Wireless Telecom Group has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Wireless Telecom Group had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 million. Equities analysts forecast that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.