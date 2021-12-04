Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Short Interest Update

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,900 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the October 31st total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of IDEXY stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,203. The company has a market capitalization of $98.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.94. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IDEXY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Industria de Diseño Textil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

