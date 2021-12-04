Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Short Interest Update

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,900 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the October 31st total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of IDEXY stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,203. The company has a market capitalization of $98.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.94. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $20.20.
Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Industria de Diseño Textil
Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.
