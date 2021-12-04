Short Interest in Evercel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVRC) Grows By 33.3%

Evercel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVRC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EVRC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850. Evercel has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $3.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12.

Get Evercel alerts:

About Evercel

Evercel, Inc is a holding company that oversees and manages its subsidiary companies and portfolio investments. The firm provides multi-technology supply-chain printing solutions through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on June 22, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Evercel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evercel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.