Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the October 31st total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,668. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $113.18 and a twelve month high of $156.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.02 and its 200 day moving average is $141.43.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.