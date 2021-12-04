Short Interest in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Declines By 29.0%

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the October 31st total of 4,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:RDUS traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.93. 651,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,787. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.52. Radius Health has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.82 million, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Radius Health will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Radius Health by 288.0% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,675,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,607,000 after buying an additional 2,727,837 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Radius Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,768,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,410,000 after purchasing an additional 237,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the third quarter worth $2,031,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,452,000 after buying an additional 151,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in Radius Health by 109.2% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 246,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 128,685 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RDUS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Radius Health from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Radius Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Radius Health in a report on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radius Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.88.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

