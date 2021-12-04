Zacks: Brokerages Expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $441.09 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will report sales of $441.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $442.90 million and the lowest is $437.90 million. Patterson-UTI Energy posted sales of $220.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 99.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $357.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.03 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.8% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 4,358,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,228,000 after purchasing an additional 353,026 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 610,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 335.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 65,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,072,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,160. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $11.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.76%.

Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

